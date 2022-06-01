Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $220.77. 21,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,120. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

