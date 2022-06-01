Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.08% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 28,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

