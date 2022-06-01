Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $4.85 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 51,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,476. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

