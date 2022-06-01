Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. EPR Properties accounts for 1.2% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 7,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,294. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

