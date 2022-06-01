Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,514 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.44% of Overstock.com worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.4% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $16,395,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

