Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 274,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 715,520 shares.The stock last traded at $85.51 and had previously closed at $83.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.