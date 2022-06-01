Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 690,342 shares.The stock last traded at $97.45 and had previously closed at $99.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.