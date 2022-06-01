DigitalBits Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $150.53 million and $777,273.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00204298 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005442 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009682 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00320634 BTC.
- Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001393 BTC.
- Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.
DigitalBits Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.
