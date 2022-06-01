DigitalBits Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $150.53 million and $777,273.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00204298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001165 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00320634 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

