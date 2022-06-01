Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.54. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 142,493 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

