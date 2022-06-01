Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

