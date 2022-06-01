Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
Shares of DSX stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
