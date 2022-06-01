Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.66 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.85. 171,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $159.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,443,370 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,845,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

