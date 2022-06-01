dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $511,215.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,569,750 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

