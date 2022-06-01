DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,584.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $52.06 million and approximately $40,584.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi

