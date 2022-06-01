Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

