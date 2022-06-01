Desjardins Comments on Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ODV opened at C$8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$427.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.27. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of C$8.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.11.

Osisko Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.