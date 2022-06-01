DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.