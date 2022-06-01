Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.33

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.33 and traded as high as $57.25. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 282,725 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 101.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.