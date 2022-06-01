Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $120,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.