Datto (NYSE:MSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.16

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 825021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.01, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.27.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 486,579 shares of company stock valued at $14,297,724. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $45,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 54.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after buying an additional 1,149,445 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 209.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 423,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

