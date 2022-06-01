DAOventures (DVD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $650.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. DAOventures has a market cap of $196,238.43 and approximately $650.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

