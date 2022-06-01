Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $263.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.13. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

