D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 339,194 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,194 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 4.47% of Chesapeake Energy worth $337,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

CHK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,448. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

