CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

