Css LLC Il Sells 11,115 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter.

IIIIU opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

