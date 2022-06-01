Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 7,448 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.