Css LLC Il Invests $231,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASPC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 398.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

