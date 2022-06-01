Css LLC Il Invests $178,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $23,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $15,291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $8,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.64 per share, with a total value of 28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares in the company, valued at 5,676,225.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,242 shares of company stock valued at $709,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 6.32. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.02 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

