Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTM opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

