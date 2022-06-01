Css LLC Il Cuts Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,234 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.10% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 907,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,099 shares during the period.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

