Css LLC Il Cuts Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.11% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $421,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 25.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,497 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 415,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.93.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.