Css LLC Il Buys New Position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

NASDAQ ROCG opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.