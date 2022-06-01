CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.36. CS Disco shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 967 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.94.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 180,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in CS Disco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.