Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cryoport worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cryoport by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cryoport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CYRX stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

