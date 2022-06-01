CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

