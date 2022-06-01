CropperFinance Price Reaches $0.0134 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $376,872.86 and $16,346.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 668.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.55 or 0.11719898 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,659.93 or 0.99958775 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

