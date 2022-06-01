CropperFinance Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 6% lower against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market cap of $409,115.82 and $8,419.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.64 or 1.00000122 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CropperFinance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.