Credits Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $119,203.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

