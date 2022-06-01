Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,690 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 160.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $398.33 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $345.33 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

