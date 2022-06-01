Credit Suisse AG Sells 54,208 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $49,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

