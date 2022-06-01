Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $55,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.