Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,296 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $47,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

