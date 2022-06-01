Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health worth $46,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,880,000.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

