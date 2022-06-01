Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.39% of Krystal Biotech worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63,911 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

