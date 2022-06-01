Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $50,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.52) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.43.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.