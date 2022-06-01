Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $56,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,899,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

