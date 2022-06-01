CPChain Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $126,689.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00310631 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001370 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

