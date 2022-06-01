Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.30 and last traded at $72.76. 11,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,887,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Coupa Software by 17.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 86.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

