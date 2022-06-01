Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 377.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.48. 50,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,296. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

