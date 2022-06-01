Corton Capital Inc. Takes $513,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,591 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

