Corton Capital Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Covetrus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 37.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 252,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.